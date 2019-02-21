Creole Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles

Creole Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles
Creole Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | February 21, 2019 at 4:36 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 4:36 PM

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 8 waffles

Comment: This interesting waffle recipe was created by two Creole women, Ms. Young and Ms. Murphy. These frugal women never let a single thing go to waste and often-combined leftover fruit with syrups as the perfect topping for waffles. Their favorite flavor was a combination of canned cranberries with maple syrup. Try this recipe sometime!

Ingredients:

1½ cups yellow cornmeal

½ cup pecans, chopped

2¼ cups flour

½ cup sugar

3 tbsps baking powder

2¼ tsps salt

¼ pound melted butter

6 large eggs, beaten

3 cups milk

2 tbsps vegetable oil

Method:

Preheat waffle iron to medium heat according to manufacturer’s directions.

In a large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, blend well until all ingredients are incorporated. Fold in pecans and mix thoroughly into the waffle mixture.

In a separate bowl, combine butter, eggs, and milk. Using a wire whisk, whip until well incorporated. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients while stirring with a wooden spoon. Continue stirring until all lumps have been removed.

Place a small amount of vegetable oil or spray on the preheated waffle iron. Ladle ¾ cup batter onto the hot waffle iron, close lid, and cook approximately 3–3½ minutes. Once cooked, keep waffles warm until all batter has been used.

Serve with cranberry syrup or your favorite fruit-syrup mixture.

