Creole Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 8 waffles
Comment: This interesting waffle recipe was created by two Creole women, Ms. Young and Ms. Murphy. These frugal women never let a single thing go to waste and often-combined leftover fruit with syrups as the perfect topping for waffles. Their favorite flavor was a combination of canned cranberries with maple syrup. Try this recipe sometime!
Ingredients:
1½ cups yellow cornmeal
½ cup pecans, chopped
2¼ cups flour
½ cup sugar
3 tbsps baking powder
2¼ tsps salt
¼ pound melted butter
6 large eggs, beaten
3 cups milk
2 tbsps vegetable oil
Method:
Preheat waffle iron to medium heat according to manufacturer’s directions.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, blend well until all ingredients are incorporated. Fold in pecans and mix thoroughly into the waffle mixture.
In a separate bowl, combine butter, eggs, and milk. Using a wire whisk, whip until well incorporated. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients while stirring with a wooden spoon. Continue stirring until all lumps have been removed.
Place a small amount of vegetable oil or spray on the preheated waffle iron. Ladle ¾ cup batter onto the hot waffle iron, close lid, and cook approximately 3–3½ minutes. Once cooked, keep waffles warm until all batter has been used.
Serve with cranberry syrup or your favorite fruit-syrup mixture.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.