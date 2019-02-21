Crate and Barrel recalls 17,000 Holiday Milk Bottles due to laceration hazard

(KPLC) - Crate and Barrel has recalled around 17,000 Holiday Milk Bottles due to a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says the plastic straw that comes with the milk bottle could crack or break. No injuries have been reported.
This product is sold at retail stores nationwide and online at crateandbarrell.com. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.
