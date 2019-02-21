BRAC announces training series for small business owners

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting a free training series for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
The eight-session series will take place throughout the year at the David E. Roberts Center for Economic Development. The series will include informational workshops and trainings presented by local small business resource organizations.
The first event will be held Thursday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tamara Sabine with the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Small Business Employee Training (SBET) program will lead the first session.
The event is free and open to the public. Click here to learn more and register.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.