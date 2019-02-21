Authorities warn of new sophisticated, undetectable skimmers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Gone are the days when you could spot the signs that someone had added a skimmer to a gas pump. Now, the Secret Service is warning about a very sophisticated new breed of skimmers that are undetectable until it’s too late.
According to a report from Krebs on Security, the U.S. Secret Service is alerting field offices to a new kind of skimmer -- pictured here. These new skimmers are tiny and made to fit underneath a small plastic cap found on the payment terminal on gas pumps. The skimmers come equipped with mobile phone components, and here’s what that means in terms of how your data could be stolen: When you swipe your card at a pump with one of these skimmers on it, your card data will be transmitted wirelessly over SMS, to a thief who could be literally anywhere in the world.
Because these devices are so small and so well-camouflaged, you’d never know it was there, which is why the old advice about tugging on the payment pad, or looking for broken inspection seals on the gas pump just won’t keep you safe anymore.
What you can do to protect yourself is to only use credit cards at gas stations. The Simply Money Point: the fraud protections are better with credit, versus debit. Yes, your bank will likely restore your money if a thief gets your debit card number and drains your account. But that could take days, or even weeks.
