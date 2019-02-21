ARRESTED: Man accused in multiple domestic violence incidents

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - FEB. 21
A man accused of multiple domestic violence incident, who has been wanted since December of 2018, has now been arrested.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Wednesday, Feb. 20 around 11:30 p.m., they were called out to a home on N Harrells Ferry Road about a disturbance. The female victim says she and Tevin Linson were having a verbal argument when he punched her in the mouth with a closed fist. The victim claims her front tooth is now loose because of the incident and that she and Linson have been dating for about three months.
After being arrested, Linson reportedly admitted to arguing with the victim, but denied punching her. At the time, Linson had several other warrants out for his arrest for other domestic violence incidents.
Linson’s charged with battery of a dating partner, as well as false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery strangulation, and second degree battery for an incident in December of 2018.
ORIGINAL
The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively searching for a man accused of beating someone and choking them to the point they were unconscious.
Tevin Linson, 27, is described as a black male who is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Once arrested, Linson will face charges of second degree battery, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, and false imprisonment.
BRPD says in December of 2018, Linson beat the victim while inside a vehicle and forced the victim to stay inside the vehicle against their will. Linson then reportedly strangled the victim to the point of unconsciousness.
Anyone with information on Linson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
