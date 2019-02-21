ARRESTED: Man accused in multiple domestic violence incidents

The Baton Rouge Police Department says on Wednesday, Feb. 20 around 11:30 p.m., they were called out to a home on N Harrells Ferry Road about a disturbance. The female victim says she and Tevin Linson were having a verbal argument when he punched her in the mouth with a closed fist. The victim claims her front tooth is now loose because of the incident and that she and Linson have been dating for about three months.