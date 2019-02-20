YMCA offers year-round swim training

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you’re looking to make a splash in your fitness routine, the YMCA has room in the pool for new members who join their Masters Swimming Program.
Training is held several times a week at the C.B. Pennington, Jr. YMCA in the $2.5 million dollar Indoor Aquatic Facility. It features a 6 lane lap pool, child play area, upper deck viewing station for spectators, an in-ground whirl pool, steam room, and new locker rooms.
C.B. PENNINGTON, JR YMCA
- 15550 Old Hammond Hwy
- Baton Rouge
- 225-272-9622
YMCA members can swim freely in Indoor Aquatic Facility. Non-members can still be a part of the Masters program which includes coaching four times each week.
The swim club is for adults 18 years or older. You can master the waves with the Masters Swimming Program whether or not you are a member of the Y. YMCA Members pay $30 each month, while program participants pay $55 each month.
The workouts are designed for lap swimmers, fitness swimmers, triathletes. and competitive swimmers.
HOURS OF OPERATION
- Monday - Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nelson Sanchez, Masters Swimming Program instructor, will chat to members of WAFB’s Fitness Facebook group, Get Fit Red Stick, on Wednesday, February 20 at 4 p.m. Join Get Fit Red Stick for more free workouts and tips from fitness experts in the area.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.