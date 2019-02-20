Woman survives vicious dog attack in St. Helena Parish, recounts ordeal

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A St. Helena Parish resident’s regular commute almost turned deadly after she was attacked by a pack of dogs. Heidi Repp says she never had a problem walking along Highway 449, but on Feb. 10, her usually quiet walk was rattled by the barking of dogs.
“They were pulling me all which ways, and when I fell on the side of the road, that’s when they started dragging me in the ditch,” said Repp.
Repp says she does not remember how long the attack lasted as she fought and screamed for help. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan noticed the scuffle while driving and stopped to help.
“I said God, after everything I been through, I know you not gonna’ let me go out like this… and here came a vehicle,” said Repp.
The driver rushed Repp to his mother’s house nearby and called paramedics. She was treated for 19 dog bites covering her neck, abdomen, arms, and legs. Unfortunately, her story is part of an ongoing issue in St. Helena Parish.
“When this happened, the deputies had to get involved 'cause no one is responsible for animal control in the parish. We don’t have a humane society or anything like that over here, and I’ve tried to organize them, but it never came about,” said Chief Chester Pritchett with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Pritchett says he’s been fighting for years to get animal control in the parish. There are currently no small animal ordinances or laws, and they’re able to roam freely. Prichett hopes Repp’s story reminds the community and parish officials about the importance of animal control.
“Every time I think about being down in that ditch, I start crying because I really thought I was dead. I really thought I was going to die," Repp said.
The dogs are being tested for rabies will be euthanized because they attacked someone. According to the sheriff’s office, the dogs came off private property. However, the property owners have denied the dogs belong to them, saying they were only giving them food. No charges have been filed at this time.
