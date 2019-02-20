Wildlife & Fisheries investigating multiple deaths of endangered pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating multiple deaths of endangered pelicans.
Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society of Louisiana alerted Plaquemines Parish officials to a report of a brown pelican hanging from a river marker.
Parish officials also confirmed that three other pelicans were found dead, and eight with injuries in the same area where the pelican nailed to the post was found.
Five other pelicans were found dead, and six with injuries in St. Bernard Parish, Plaquemines officials confirm.
All the incidents have been reported this week.
Wildlife and Fisheries took over the investigation, and are working to determine if the pelicans were killed illegally, according to Adam Einck with Wildlife and Fishiers.
Einck said if the birds are determined to have been illegally killed, the violator could be found to be in violation of both federal and state laws that protect the brown and white pelican under the migratory bird treaty act.
In state court, the penalty could range from $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.
If prosecuted in federal court, those penalties would be determined under federal guidelines, according to Einck.
