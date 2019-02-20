WANTED: Woman accused of seriously injuring man in stabbing

WANTED: Woman accused of seriously injuring man in stabbing
February 20, 2019 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stabbing a man Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the 1500 block of Heron Street following an altercation. A 20-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe that Terrilyn Stewart, 20, stabbed the victim. She’s wanted on one charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Terrilyn Stewart, 20 (Source: BRPD)

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of STEWART is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

