WANTED: Woman accused of seriously injuring man in stabbing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stabbing a man Tuesday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the 1500 block of Heron Street following an altercation. A 20-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators believe that Terrilyn Stewart, 20, stabbed the victim. She’s wanted on one charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of STEWART is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
