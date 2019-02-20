Massive 6-alarm fire engulfs historic Garden District home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New ONew Orleans firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire on St. Charles Ave. in the Garden District.
Three people were able to escape the home, including a dog. No one was injured, according to witnesses.
NOFD Superintendent Michael McConnell said the fire appeared to start in the home’s basement and spread quickly to the second store. He said the old structure practically created a funnel for the flames to reach the roof.
One firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation.
An apartment building next door was evacuated as a precaution. Parts of the home have already collapsed.
The house is worth $2.7 million, according to the Orleans Parish assessor’s office.
The fire started just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The NOFD said the fire is at 2525 St. Charles Ave., which is better known as the Montgomery-Grace home. The house is a traditional stop for the Rex parade on Mardi Gras.
A long line of monarchs for the parade have come from the house. Rex has stopped during its route to toast at the location
Uptown-bound St. Charles Ave. is closed to traffic from First to F4-alarm fire on St. Charles Ave. Police are directing traffic. Entergy reported a number of power outages in the area due to the incident.
The fire escalated from a 2-alarm fire when the call first came out to a 6-alarm fire at 10 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
House owners Anne and Bill Grace, and family members watched the house go up in flames from the opposite side of St. Charles Ave.
Bill Grace told Nola.com that he came downstairs after hearing the fire alarm and he saw smoke. Anne Grace helped her 92-year-old grandmother and the dog out of the house.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.