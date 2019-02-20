No. 1 LSU baseball pulls out 6-5 win over Southeastern on chilly day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU beat Southeastern, 6-5, Tuesday evening at Alex Box Stadium.
The first pitch was moved up to 4 p.m. due to the forecast of storms in the Baton Rouge area in the evening hours.
Rain wasn’t a problem during the game, but it was quite chilly.
Brock Mathis hit a single to left field with the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo from third for the game-winning run.
LSU improves to 4-0 on the season, while Southeastern falls to 0-4.
RELATED STORIES:
The Tigers will next host Bryant in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
They were scheduled to travel to Natchitoches to face Northwestern State, but the game was postponed because of rain and field conditions.
Watch the 10 p.m. newscast for highlights.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.