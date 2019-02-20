New Mid City bar gets green light from Planning Commission

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved plans Monday, Feb. 18 for a new bar in Mid City, says the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The plan is to rezone property, located at 2678 Government St., for the bar from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage.
“We’re hoping to open sometime this year. We’re working on a title, but haven’t come up with an official name yet,” said Remi de Matteo, owner of Hayride Scandal and co-owner of Dead Poet, in an interview with the Business Report.
The rezoning application was reportedly filed on Dec. 6, 2018.
de Matteo says he envisions the project as a neighborhood bar that’s a “more approachable version of Hayride Scandal.”
Since getting the go-ahead from the metro council in March of 2018, de Matteo says he’s not sure when renovations on the building will begin. The same designer who worked on Hayride Scandal and Dead Poet will also design this new bar. Once plans are finalized, the bar will be operated by New Southern Ventures, of which de Matteo is a member, the Business Report says.
