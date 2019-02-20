New art pieces represent cancer journey and healing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center unveiled two new pieces of art as part of its Healing Arts program.
JOURNEY TO WELLNESS
Journey to Wellness, located on the first floor was donated by Janice and Bill Guitreau. It is a digital piece that represents a patients’ experience as they navigate their cancer journey with the Cancer Center’s constant support.
Journey to Wellness is a unique collaboration of digital illustration, animation and computer-generated graphics from Derick Ostrenko, MFA, with the support of LSU.
CANOPY OF PEACE
Canopy of Peace, located on the second floor, was donated by Candace and Bob Pearson. The branches and flowers represent the growth and healing that patients can experience at the Cancer Center throughout their unique experience.
Canopy of Peace was designed by artist Brad Bourgoyne and with work from James Vella.
Both pieces were inspired by mind-body medicine expert Francinne Lawrence, Ph.D., who serves as manager of survivorship and integrative medicine at Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
CREATIVE ARTS THERAPY
Studies show that creative arts therapy, used in combination with traditional medicine, can enhance outcomes and improve quality of life for patients and their loved ones during and after treatment.
