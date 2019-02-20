Mother arrested in Acadiana High fight investigation

LAFAYETTE, LA (KATC) - The mother of a student who took video of Acadiana High fight has been arrested.
Maegan Adkins-Barras, 32, of Broussard, was booked with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.
She’s accused of posting the video on social media, where it was shared repeatedly.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says parents who receive information concerning criminal activity on school campuses are urged to contact their local police department or school administration. Posting videos and photos of illegal activity on social media is against the law in the State of Louisiana. Violators of the law could be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.
ORIGINAL STORY
A fight between two students at Acadiana High sent one child to the hospital.
The student, who has not been identified because of his age, was checked out at the hospital and has been released, police say.
The two unidentified students were fighting at Acadiana High School when one student hit his head on a concrete bench. That student was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A spokesman with the Lafayette Parish School System says a school administrator rode in the ambulance with the student and the parents meet them at the hospital.
The students involved in the altercation were disciplined in accordance with LPSS guidelines and the SRO will determine if any citations are to be issued, school officials say.
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media; KATC has decided not to use the video because it involves minors.
Chief Leger says two students are facing criminal charges; because they are juveniles he will not be releasing their names. One faces a count of disturbing the peace by fighting; the other a count of second degree battery, the chief said.
