Mayor-president will ask for nearly $3M to repair downtown library during litigation

After consulting with our legal team, it was brought to our attention that this type of litigation could take between two and five years to complete. During this period of time, the library would remain vacant and unfinished. Not only would the building become an eyesore in the center of Downtown Baton Rouge, but it could become compromised to the point that significant additional repair work would be required. Our attorneys have stressed that we are obligated to mitigate additional damage that could occur as a result of the building remaining unfinished. Additionally, it is imperative that we maintain the knowledge intrinsic in our construction workforce and that they be allowed to continue their work in order to produce the quality structure the citizens of Baton Rouge have been promised.