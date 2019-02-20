Man wanted for reported theft of seafood from store

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing seafood from a store.
Police say on Feb. 16 around 2:45 a.m., an unidentified white male used rocks to break a window at Tucker’s Seafood on LA 19. The man reportedly fled the scene with stolen crawfish, shrimp, and fish, some of which was later found behind a nearby dumpster.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393 or email Detective Ty Stephens at TStephens@Zacharypd.org.
