Man accused in four different shootings in 2016 now behind bars

Finally, on Dec. 18, officers were called out to the 5500 block of Plank Road at Uncle Moe’s Food Mart about another shooting. While en route, BRPD officers were told someone had followed one of the shooters, who was driving a Honda. Officers were able to find the vehicle and discovered Davison was the driver and owner of the car. Officials say they found a .223 caliber Izhmash Saiga rifle in the car. Davison reportedly admitted to having been involved in the shooting on Plank Road. The weapon was seized as evidence.