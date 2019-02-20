Man accused in four different shootings in 2016 now behind bars

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Port Allen man has been arrested in connection with four separate shootings back in late 2016.
According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Justin Charles Davison, 26, is accused in four shootings between Nov. 21 and Dec. 6, 2016. He faces two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
In the first incident, which happened on Nov. 21, police officers responded to the 800 block of Peach Street about a shooting. Officers found .223 caliber cartridge cases on the scene. Two male victims say they were shot at from an older model, 4-door Honda Accord. One of the victims described the vehicle as being green with “star-like” rims.
Then on Nov. 29, BRPD officers were dispatched to another shooting in the 1100 block of Louise Street. The homeowner said multiple shots were fired into her home and that her three grandchildren were in the home at the time of the shooting. Multiple bullet holes were observed in the house and .223 caliber casings were discovered, police say.
On Dec. 6, police responded to Shady Oaks Drive after a homeowner says she woke up to find a bullet hole in her house. She says she heard a loud noise during the night, but thought it was due to bad weather. Again, .223 caliber cartridge cases were found at the scene.
Finally, on Dec. 18, officers were called out to the 5500 block of Plank Road at Uncle Moe’s Food Mart about another shooting. While en route, BRPD officers were told someone had followed one of the shooters, who was driving a Honda. Officers were able to find the vehicle and discovered Davison was the driver and owner of the car. Officials say they found a .223 caliber Izhmash Saiga rifle in the car. Davison reportedly admitted to having been involved in the shooting on Plank Road. The weapon was seized as evidence.
Police say it has since been confirmed through ballistics analysis that the weapon seized was used in the three previous shootings on Shady Oaks Drive and Peach and Louise streets. It was also discovered Davison bought the gun on Nov. 18, just three days before the first shooting, the report states.
Davison’s green 1997 Honda Accord also matches the description provided by the Peach Street victims, particularly the “star-like” rims.
