LSU freshman DL Dominic Livingston announces he’s leaving Tiger program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU freshman defensive lineman Dominic Livingston is leaving Baton Rouge.
He made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter.
Livingston said his reason for leaving involves “family issues.”
It is not yet known where Livingston plans to go, but he stated it would be “back home in the state of Texas.”
Livingston signed with LSU in the 2018 class as a three-star recruit. CBS Sports reported the 247Sports Composite ranked him as the No. 38 defensive tackle in the US and the No. 527 overall prospect in the 2018 class.
Livingston played in just one game this past season. He appeared in the game against Rice.
