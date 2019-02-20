Humane Society of Louisiana rescues 30 animals from filthy living conditions

HSL says on Feb. 19, the volunteers spent several hours at the home on Highway 3041 in Bunkie rescuing 15 dogs and 15 cats. The animals were reportedly living in rusty, overcrowded cages with litter boxes that had never been cleaned, forcing the animals to live in their own waste. None of the animals had fresh food or water in their cages, HSL says. Trash, debris, toys, tools, and other various household items were reportedly piled to the ceiling in every room of the house, as well as in the front, side, and back yards.