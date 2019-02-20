Humane Society of Louisiana rescues 30 animals from filthy living conditions

BUNKIE, LA (WAFB) - Staff members with the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) and volunteers with St. Landry Animal Control and a veterinary clinic rescued 30 animals from filthy living conditions Tuesday.
HSL says on Feb. 19, the volunteers spent several hours at the home on Highway 3041 in Bunkie rescuing 15 dogs and 15 cats. The animals were reportedly living in rusty, overcrowded cages with litter boxes that had never been cleaned, forcing the animals to live in their own waste. None of the animals had fresh food or water in their cages, HSL says. Trash, debris, toys, tools, and other various household items were reportedly piled to the ceiling in every room of the house, as well as in the front, side, and back yards.
Deputies with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. This is reportedly the second time in less than three years that animals have been removed from this particular house. HSL says the owners were cited for cruelty to animals in 2016 and were put in a diversion program. In that instance, HSL says 38 animals were rescued from the home.
Officials with HSL say if the couple is charged again, they will ask the DA to seek out stricter penalties against the couple, including fines, court costs, and restitution.
HSL says they expect to spend thousands of dollars to treat and house the 30 animals rescued Tuesday.
“These animals had been neglected for a very long time. We hope that we will one day obtain an order from the courts that will prevent this couple from ever owning or harboring any animal in the future. They need to get out of the animal housing business,” said Jeff Dorson, director of HSL.
