Full Sail University visits Lee High to teach students tech savvy skills

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lee High got a lesson in the digital age Tuesday.
Full Sail University visited the campus for a two-day training course to help get students a different kind of tech savvy. On Tuesday, students worked with editing to create music videos. They’ll also learn how to develop apps. The school says it’s part of giving the students a new way to learn.
“They do a lot of different things and I think this college is one of the best ones out there in terms of this type of entertainment business, entertainment technology for students at this particular age,” said Brandon Hilliard with Lee High.
The training center is in a truck the university brings to campus. The classes continue Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.