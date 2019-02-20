FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather moving in overnight Tuesday

Unfortunately, the First Alert Forecast keeps rain likely in the weather picture for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday too. High temperatures for all three days will be in the 70s, potentially approaching 80° by Saturday. The Krewe of Artemis Friday evening and an array of parades Saturday will need to keep an eye on the weather, although we did not expect any day to be an all-day washout. That said, the pattern looks to produce widespread rain totals of 1” to 3” between now and Saturday night.