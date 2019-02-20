FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep umbrellas handy for rest of week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After Wednesday morning’s showers and thunderstorms, our local weather will settle down with just sprinkles and mist for most WAFB neighborhoods through the afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast will carry isolated light showers and sprinkles into the evening forecast, but rain chances will be increasing overnight and into Thursday morning. Be ready for a Thursday daybreak with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, as well as temperatures in the low 50s for the morning start. Much like Wednesday, Thursday will be a day with the best rain chances coming during the morning. Rains will decrease into Thursday afternoon, but not come to a complete end. Set rain chances after lunch at about 30 percent for Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
Keep the umbrella within reach for the rest of the week. Set rain chances Friday at 60 percent and then nudge them to 70 percent Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to near 80° after morning starts in the upper 60s.
Friday evening’s Krewe of Artemis may have to dodge a few showers, but we’re hopeful the parade will roll even with a little rain in the area. Saturday parades will need to keep their eyes on regional radar. While we don’t think Saturday will be all-day rain, the day is certainly looking rather wet as our next cold front rolls from west to east across the region during the day.
The good news is the First Alert Forecast calls for a dry Sunday. It will be cooler, however, with Sunday afternoon highs only getting into the upper 60s.
Unfortunately, Sunday’s dry out looks to be short-lived as scattered rains return Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. With a little luck, however, we could see a drier weather pattern settle in for the following Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Feb. 28 through Mar. 2).
