FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep umbrellas handy for rest of week

The First Alert Forecast will carry isolated light showers and sprinkles into the evening forecast, but rain chances will be increasing overnight and into Thursday morning. Be ready for a Thursday daybreak with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, as well as temperatures in the low 50s for the morning start. Much like Wednesday, Thursday will be a day with the best rain chances coming during the morning. Rains will decrease into Thursday afternoon, but not come to a complete end. Set rain chances after lunch at about 30 percent for Thursday with highs in the low 70s.