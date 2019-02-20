EBR School Board discusses attendance zones, reassigning students

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sweeping changes could be on the way for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System come August, including reworking several attendance zones and closing two middle schools in the parish.
“Broadmoor Middle School is a school that needs to be renovated completely. North Banks is a school that’s closing to consolidate,” said EBR Superintendent Warren Drake.
Board members attended a special workshop Tuesday, Feb. 18 to discuss those proposed changes in more detail.
Broadmoor Middle is among the schools that would be closed. A full renovation is set to take shape on the campus and the school is scheduled to reopen by the fall of 2021. Students from Broadmoor Middle would be split among Brookstown, Capitol, Park Forest, and Southeast Middle schools. North Banks Middle School would close completely and students there would merge with those at Glen Oaks High School. None of these changes are set in stone though, as the school board continues to iron out specifics. To view the entire proposal, click here.
“Once we get an idea of where we are on this, we’re going to go out to the public and talk to them about these are the options we have, to ask them what they think about them and how they feel about it,” said Drake. “We’ll also answer any of their questions.”
Drake tells WAFB that parents are key to how they will move forward. He says the school board understands that change is not always easy.
“When parents are asked to take their child out of one school and move to another, then that creates an option for them to look somewhere else. We want to have the best options available for our students regardless of where they go in Baton Rouge,” he added.
While there are concerns among some board members over how the plan will take shape and whether resources will be divided fairly in the process, Drake says the reorganization effort has one goal: to create the best option for every student in the parish.
“Better programs academically for students, putting students closer to their home, shorter bus rides, a better feeder pattern, all of those things are good for parents, families, and children and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Drake.
There are also plans to reassign over 100 students from LaSalle Elementary and over 440 students from Broadmoor, McKinley, and Tara High schools combined.
