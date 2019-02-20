EBR School Board discusses attendance zones, reassigning students

Broadmoor Middle is among the schools that would be closed. A full renovation is set to take shape on the campus and the school is scheduled to reopen by the fall of 2021. Students from Broadmoor Middle would be split among Brookstown, Capitol, Park Forest, and Southeast Middle schools. North Banks Middle School would close completely and students there would merge with those at Glen Oaks High School. None of these changes are set in stone though, as the school board continues to iron out specifics. To view the entire proposal, click here.