Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Morgan City teen
February 20, 2019 at 9:59 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:10 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An 18-year-old has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Morgan City.

Morgan City Police say the arrest happened after a burglary investigation lead them to the home of Nicholas Pederson.

After executing a search warrant, Pederson was found in possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun.

Nicholas Pederson, 18 (Source: MCPD)
Pederson was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

