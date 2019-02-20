Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Morgan City teen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An 18-year-old has been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Morgan City.
Morgan City Police say the arrest happened after a burglary investigation lead them to the home of Nicholas Pederson.
After executing a search warrant, Pederson was found in possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun.
Pederson was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.