Bill Franques, ‘Voice of Alex Box Stadium,’ reveals he has cancer, undergoes surgery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bill Franques, the “Voice of Alex Box Stadium,” revealed Tuesday that he has prostate cancer.
Franques said doctors caught it early enough to treat him and the outlook is great. He had surgery Friday. Reports are the operation went well and he is recovering nicely.
However, it serves as a reminder to get checked because catching it early makes all the difference in the world.
“The diagnosis is very good since it was found so early,” said Franques. “The urologist is confident that I’m going to be treated successfully and my life will continue on and I will live a long and prosperous life, hopefully, and this is something that I’ll be able to put behind me.”
“Jumbo” Ronnie Rantz filled in for Franques as the Alex Box Stadium PA announcer for Friday night’s game against Bryant. Before the game, Rantz said he planned on doing the fifth inning in the voice of the legend, Skip Bertman.
Franques has been the public address announcer for LSU baseball since the 80s.
