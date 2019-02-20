Bill Franques, ‘Voice of Alex Box Stadium,’ reveals he has cancer, outlook good

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bill Franques, the “Voice of Alex Box Stadium,” revealed Tuesday that he has prostate cancer.
Franques said doctors caught it early enough to treat him and the outlook is great.
However, it serves as a reminder to get checked because catching it early makes all the difference in the world.
“The diagnosis is very good since it was found so early,” said Franques. “The urologist is confident that I’m going to be treated successfully and my life will continue on and I will live a long and prosperous life, hopefully, and this is something that I’ll be able to put behind me.”
Franques has been the public address announcer for LSU baseball since the 80s.
