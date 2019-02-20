2019 Baton Rouge Blues Festival lineup announced

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival held a release party Tuesday evening to announce the lineup for this year’s event.
The Lineup Release Party was held Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 - 9 p.m. at Driftwood Cask & Barrel on Third Street.
The event offered a first look at the artists and acts performing on April 13 and 14 in downtown Baton Rouge.
LINEUP
- Mavis Staples
- Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal and Tyree Neal
- Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others
- William Bell
- Deacon John & The Ivories
- Papa Grows Funk
- Jonathon "Boogie" Long
- Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests
- Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester
- Quiana Lynell
- Greyhounds
- Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor
- Cedric Burnside
- Lil Freddie King
- Sam Hogan
- Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie
- Chicago Al & the Backburners
- Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band
- Darcy Malone & the Tangle
- Cedric Watson
- Levee Road Revue
- Killer Whale
- Lane Mack
- Hogy & the Healers
- The Excelleauxs
- Zion Harmonizers
- Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach
- Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir
- DeAndre Tate & Company
- April "Sexy Red" Jackson
- OMT
Sixteen of this year’s performers have played at the festival previously, including Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal, Tyree Neal, Henry Gray, Jonathon “Boogie” Long, Chris Leblanc Band, Quiana Lynell, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Lil Freddie King, Sam Hogan, Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie, Chicago Al & the Backburners, Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band, Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Levee Road Revue, The Excelleauxs, and OMT.
For the festival’s 25th anniversary, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation is selling a commemorative pin for $10. Proceeds go towards the future of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. This year, the festival is also honoring the legacy of Leslie “Lazy Lester” Johnson, who passed away Aug. 22, 2018. Lester was a staple of the Blues Festival. Several performers will cover Lester’s songs at this year’s festival. The 2019 commemorative poster also features Lazy Lester.
The festival is free to the public, however, the All-Weekend Experience Pass is $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and drinks, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas for mingling, dancing, or sitting to watch the festival at the Swamp Blues Stage and the LA 1 Stage. Click here to purchase.
