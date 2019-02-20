2019 Baton Rouge Blues Festival lineup announced

For the festival’s 25th anniversary, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation is selling a commemorative pin for $10. Proceeds go towards the future of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. This year, the festival is also honoring the legacy of Leslie “Lazy Lester” Johnson, who passed away Aug. 22, 2018. Lester was a staple of the Blues Festival. Several performers will cover Lester’s songs at this year’s festival. The 2019 commemorative poster also features Lazy Lester.