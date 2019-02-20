ARRESTED: Woman accused of seriously injuring man in stabbing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - FEB. 20
The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing on Feb. 19 on Heron Street.
Terrilyn Stewart surrendered to officials Wednesday, Feb. 20. She will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an attempted second degree murder charge.
ORIGINAL
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stabbing a man Tuesday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the 1500 block of Heron Street following an altercation. A 20-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators believe that Terrilyn Stewart, 20, stabbed the victim. She’s wanted on one charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of STEWART is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Use the SHARE icons at the top of this story to help police locate her.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.