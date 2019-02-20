Are we done with freezes for the winter in Baton Rouge?

When I get one of these questions from viewers, I often ask a question right back: “Can you get your plants covered in the unlikely case of an unexpected late freeze?“ Be aware that Baton Rouge has had “freak” freezes as late as April twice in the past 100 or more years, so if you’re not ready (or able) to protect that vegetation, you may want to wait a couple of weeks at least. However, if you are ready to take the low-end chance and you can get that tender vegetation covered in the event of a rogue, late freeze, then this upcoming weekend may be time to get that garden underway.