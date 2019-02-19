Woman’s Hospital offers classes teaching babysitting skills

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital has been named a Gold Level provider of Safe Sitter® classes for teaching more than 125 students in 2018.
Safe Sitter® classes at Woman’s are taught by certified course instructors who are also registered nurses.
Girls and boys in sixth through eighth grade learn safety skills such as dealing with power failures or weather emergencies; first aid and rescue skills such as choking and CPR; life and business skills such as discussing fees; and child care skills such as diapering.
The course costs $75 and is held during school holidays and throughout the summer.
UPCOMING CLASSES
- Monday, March 4 - 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 8 - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, April 22 - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 26 - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for more information or to register for an upcoming Safe Sitter® class, or call 225-231-5475.
Information on this page was provided by Woman’s Hospital.