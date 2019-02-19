Southern women’s basketball ball routes MSVU

Information provided by Southern Athletics
ITTA BENA, MS - Southern University junior Alyric Scott and freshman Tanera Moore each posted double-doubles as the Jaguar led wire-to-wire in a lopsided 67-46 win on the road at Mississippi Valley State Monday night.
The duo of Scott and Moore combined to score 38 points and 27 rebounds for the Jaguars, who quickly built a nine-point advantage in the first quarter before pushing that margin to 11 at halftime.
Moore, a freshman from Baltimore, Md., shot 8 of 9 from the field, scored 19 points off the bench and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, 10 on the defensive glass.
Not to be outdone, Scott, a Richton, Miss native, scored 19 points on 7 for 14 shooting with 12 rebounds and a game-high four assists. Scott also knocked down two 3-pointer field goals and finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the foul line.
As a team, Southern (13-11, 10-3) pounded MVSU (4-20, 3-10) on the inside, scoring a 32-19 edge on points in the paint. But it was what the Jaguars did on the defensive end that set the tone for Southern's dominating win.
The Jaguars pressure defense limited the Devilettes to 30 percent shooting in the first half and stifled Valley to a 5 for 24 shooting exhibition in the second half. Southern forced Valley into 12 turnovers but committed 17 turnovers of their own.
Kristy Parker led Valley with a team-high 11 points off the bench.
Southern welcomes the start of a three-game homestand Saturday, February 23, against Alabama A&M to conclude the home portion of the regular season.