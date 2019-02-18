Source: Suspected gunman involved in shootout with NOPD was known Houston gang member

NOPD said officers chased Bursey as he ran down Elk Street towards Tulane Avenue, where he hit behind a bush in front of the hospital. A responding Louisiana State Police trooper told Bursey to come out, but instead he continued to shoot. The trooper returned fire, according to a preliminary report, striking Bursey. After being disarmed, police said Bursey was brought to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short while later.