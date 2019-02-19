Some area teams remain alive as girls’ high school basketball playoff action continues

It was a wild one in 3A, as No. 7 seed Donaldsonville held on for the 65-61 win over No. 10 seed Washington Marion. Late in the fourth quarter, Daja Harvey drove to the rim and made the lay up for the 62-58 Donaldsonville lead. The Tigers were up 63-61 with just under 20 seconds left and Harvey was at the line to ice it. She had already missed her first attempt from the charity stripe and she then missed the second one also. Washington Marion’s Keyandra Comeaux snatched the rebound, but stepped out of bounds as if she was inbounding the ball. On the very next possession, the Charging Indians got the ball back with a chance to take the lead or tie. But Harvey was able to get the timely steal. She then hit both her free throws.