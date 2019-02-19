Some area teams remain alive as girls’ high school basketball playoff action continues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 3 U-High girls’ basketball team rolled to an 86-28 playoff win Monday night over Parkview Baptist, but the Lady Cubs weren’t the only team in the area still alive.
In the first quarter, the Lady Cubs were smothering the Lady Eagles when Jada Latore came up with the steal and took it the other way. She made the textbook jumper to give U-High the early 14-8 lead. On the next possession, Alyssa Fisher was open in the corner and knocked down the three-pointer to make it 17-8. Moving to the second quarter, the Lady Cubs worked down low, with Kennedy Paul getting the seal and then going off the backboard for the finish. It was 21-8 at that point and U-High continued to dominate from there. The Lady Cubs next face Loyola Prep.
U-High lost to Lee in the semifinals last season and the Division II top-seeded Lady Patriots took care of Hannan, 91-26, to move on. Late in the second quarter, Markiesha Hives was good for two out in transition and then, as the buzzer sounded, Makya Spears used her size to her advantage underneath. It was 52-12 at halftime. In the third quarter, Iviona Hatch got out in transition and finished strong, including the whistle. That made it 54-14 Lee. Later, it was Hatch to Diamond Hunter. She lined it up from beyond the arc for the three-pointer. Lee will face St. Thomas Moore in the next round of the playoffs.
Defending 5A champs and No. 5 seed East Ascension hosted Chalmette. EA started the game on a 14-2 run and won by a final of 56-33. In the first quarter, Diniaa McZeal got the outlet pass and finished in transition. Later, the Spartans moved it around the perimeter. Tailor Smith knocked down the corner three-pointer.
It was a wild one in 3A, as No. 7 seed Donaldsonville held on for the 65-61 win over No. 10 seed Washington Marion. Late in the fourth quarter, Daja Harvey drove to the rim and made the lay up for the 62-58 Donaldsonville lead. The Tigers were up 63-61 with just under 20 seconds left and Harvey was at the line to ice it. She had already missed her first attempt from the charity stripe and she then missed the second one also. Washington Marion’s Keyandra Comeaux snatched the rebound, but stepped out of bounds as if she was inbounding the ball. On the very next possession, the Charging Indians got the ball back with a chance to take the lead or tie. But Harvey was able to get the timely steal. She then hit both her free throws.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.