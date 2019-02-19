RECALL REMINDER: Products recalled due to potential danger to kids

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is reminding parents and guardians about a recall of numerous products for children.
“I urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to familiarize themselves with the recently recalled child products. These products may potentially endanger yourselves or your loved ones,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The following products have been recalled in the last several months:
- Metal Playground Climbers by BCI Burke
- Tubeez Baby Bath by Abond Group
- Eddie Bauer Infant Carriers by Gold Inc.
- Infant Rattles by iPlay
- Electric Skateboard by Yvolve Sports
- Slap Bracelets by Fantasia Accessories
- Children’s Toy Instrument Sets by Creative Sto
- Baby Carriers by LÍLLÉbaby
- Girl’s Clothing Sets by H.I.S.
- Children’s Water Bottles by Mountain Warehouse
- Children’s Hooded Jackets by Meijer
- Nightlights by HoMedics
- Convertible High Chairs by Skip Hop
- Children’s Books by Manhattan Toy
- Infant Snowsuits by The Children’s Place
- Children’s Robes by The Company Store
Click here for more recall information from the AG’s Office and photos of the recalled toys.
