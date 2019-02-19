OUR TURN: Titan 9

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We’re hitting the road this carnival season with our new Titan 9 stormtracker.
You may have already gotten a glimpse of it at events like Race for The Cure and Polar Plunge. Snap a selfie with Titan 9 at one of four upcoming parades starting this Saturday in East Feliciana Parish and downtown Baton Rouge with the Krewe of Orion.
Its full schedule is on wafb.com/titan9.
The stormtracker also has its own Facebook page.
Titan 9′s forecasting technology will be used to keep our viewers safe and will allow our First Alert Weather team to broadcast LIVE from the heart of a storm.
We hope to see you out on the parade routes with Titan 9. That’s our turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this or anything else, email us at yourturn@wafb.com
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.