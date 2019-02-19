Ochsner Health System and Pfizer form multi-year alliance

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Ochsner Health System has announced a new partnership with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to develop innovative models for clinical trials.
Through this partnership, Pfizer and Ochsner — through its innovation lab, innovationOchsner (iO), in partnership with Ochsner Research — will explore ways to enhance the clinical trial experience and ease participation in clinical research for both patients and healthcare professionals.
“As a national leader in healthcare, Ochsner is delivering on its mission to bring the most innovative ideas to our patients. We are relentless about using the latest breakthroughs in science and technology to solve some of the toughest healthcare challenges,” said Dr. Richard Milani, Ochsner’s Chief Clinical Transformation Officer and Medical Director of iO. “Partnering with Pfizer allows us to transform medicine by creating a digital clinical trial experience that improves patient participation, integration, communication and accessibility.”
The alliance aims to create faster, improved access and connectivity to clinical trials for patients, with the ultimate goal of better experiences and outcomes. Participating patients will have the opportunity to test out new digital tools designed to make the clinical trial experience more inclusive and enjoyable.
Information on this page was provided by Ochsner Health System.
