Ochsner Health System and Pfizer form multi-year alliance

“As a national leader in healthcare, Ochsner is delivering on its mission to bring the most innovative ideas to our patients. We are relentless about using the latest breakthroughs in science and technology to solve some of the toughest healthcare challenges,” said Dr. Richard Milani, Ochsner’s Chief Clinical Transformation Officer and Medical Director of iO. “Partnering with Pfizer allows us to transform medicine by creating a digital clinical trial experience that improves patient participation, integration, communication and accessibility.”