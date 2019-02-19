Man accused of murder less than 3 months after being released from prison

The 9News Investigators have since learned Woods was arrested in June of 2013 by the Clinton Police Department for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and simple assault. While waiting to go to court for that, he was arrested a month later for 1st degree felony theft of a motor vehicle. In April of 2014, he pleaded no contest to lesser charges and was sentenced to five years of hard labor for unauthorized use of a movable. All but two years were suspended. He served just seven months before being released on probation. The next year, he was arrested again by the Clinton Police Department for battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and simple burglary. This time, he violated his probation, which is why he was sent back to prison and was released Nov. 19, 2018 after serving all of his time.