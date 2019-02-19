LSU softball remains in top 10 of national polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a 3-2 weekend at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, the LSU softball team remains in the top 10 of both national polls.
The Tigers check in at No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers have been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. They have earned a total of 536 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA softball poll they have picked up 359 points.
LSU picked up three wins on the weekend, starting off with a 3-1 victory over Oklahoma State. LSU then went on to dominate then-No. 11/12 Texas, taking down the longhorns 7-1. The final win of the weekend came on Saturday over Ohio State, defeating the Buckeyes, 7-2.
The Tigers are home this weekend, playing host to the LSU Invitational, which includes Stanford, Memphis, Michigan, and Cal State Northridge. The Tigers open the weekend on Thursday at 6 p.m. with Stanford.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.