LSU baseball faces Southeastern on chilly, rainy day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - First pitch for Tuesday’s matchup at The Box between LSU and Southeastern Louisiana has been moved up to 4 p.m. due to the forecast of storms in the Baton Rouge area in the evening hours.
The Tigers (3-0) will start Cole Henry on the mound, while SLU (0-3) will counter with Trent Shaffer.
LSU had a great opening weekend, sweeping Louisiana-Monroe (12-7), Army (6-5), and Air Force (17-5).
The Tigers will next host Bryant in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
They were scheduled to travel to Natchitoches to face Northwestern State, but the game was postponed because of rain and field conditions.
