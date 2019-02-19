Leaders break ground on new homes in north Baton Rouge subdivision

We’re told contractors, churches, and non-profits are working with Investar to pull all this off. The homes will have approximately 1,350 square feet of living space and approximately 1,766 total square feet. Each home is designed to have an open floor plan, 10’ ceilings, a covered two-car carport, and a fenced in backyard. Construction on the first two homes should be complete and for sale by summer of 2019.