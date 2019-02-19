Leaders break ground on new homes in north Baton Rouge subdivision

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A different kind of subdivision is hoping to bring more homeowners to north Baton Rouge.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was joined Tuesday by Investar Bank and several other local leaders for a groundbreaking at the site in the Gracie Subdivision off Gayosa Street, where three new homes are planned. The bank bought the land and is working with others in the community to help more families make the homeownership dream a reality.
“The mayor inspired me. She called a meeting and we all came together and walked away thinking we needed to do something as a bank,” said John D’Angelo, president and CEO of Investar Bank.
“They get it. They understand what it takes to uplift this invested community, so I believe this is one of the many beginnings, many positive impacts that’s taking place in this community," Broome said.
We’re told contractors, churches, and non-profits are working with Investar to pull all this off. The homes will have approximately 1,350 square feet of living space and approximately 1,766 total square feet. Each home is designed to have an open floor plan, 10’ ceilings, a covered two-car carport, and a fenced in backyard. Construction on the first two homes should be complete and for sale by summer of 2019.
