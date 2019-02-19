Knock Knock Children’s Museum to host another free day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is set to host another free day Sunday, Feb. 24.
The William Montan Charitable Trust has sponsored the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
It should be noted that during peak hours, the museum will only allow a certain number of visitors into the museum at a time to prevent overcrowding. If at maximum capacity, guests will not be allowed to enter past 3:30 p.m. to ensure a full museum experience.

