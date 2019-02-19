Kevin Gates to headline 2019 Groovin’ at PMAC

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Kevin Gates will headline the annual Groovin’ concert on March 14 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Student tickets are free and must be claimed in advance.
A pre-party for students hosted by the SG College Councils will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the PMAC floor. The first 2,500 LSU students to arrive are allowed in the party if they bring their LSU IDs. The pre-party will include music from DJ C-Mix, activities and free food and drinks.
General admission tickets for the public are available for $15 for seats in the 200 and 300 levels of the PMAC.
All guests can enter from the southwest upper portal starting at 7 p.m.
