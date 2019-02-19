Hunters’ Weekend Vegetable Soup

Comment: Vegetables are canned or jarred during the spring months to ensure a good supply throughout winter. Often, when the weather is cold, Cajuns cook a huge pot of vegetable soup using canned provisions and whatever they were able to shoot that week. Such a large quantity of soup is made so that some can be frozen for later use. Any of your favorite vegetables such as turnips, sweet potatoes, or white beans may be added to the soup. You may also wish to add duck breast or any other game meat as well.