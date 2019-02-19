Future LSU Tiger named league’s player of the year

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Not only is the LSU basketball program looking great this season, but the future is looking bright as well.
Tiger commitment James Bishop has been named the All-Baltimore Catholic League player of the year, along with first-team honors.
Bishop, a guard at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore, MD, averaged 23 points per game this season.
247Sports and Rivals both rank Bishop as a four-star guard in the the 2019 basketball recruiting class.
Bishop signed his letter of intent in November to play at LSU.
Charles Manning Jr., a guard at Florida SouthWestern State College, has also signed with LSU.
Manning is averaging 15.9 points per game. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.