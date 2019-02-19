Free screening to help identify carotid artery disease

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) & Vascular Specialty Center are hosting a screening event designed to identify the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of carotid artery disease, which increases the risk of stroke.
“Cardiovascular disease is unfortunately one of the most common health issues in the U.S., affecting more than 92 million people,” said Dr. Vince Weaver of the Vascular Specialty Center. “It is so important to help people identify and understand their risk factors, so that they have the information needed to make a positive change in their health.”
The screening is being held Tuesday, February 19 at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus.
FREE VASCULAR SCREENING
- Tuesday, Feb. 19
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- BRG’s Bluebonnet campus (8585 Picardy Ave.)
Screenings will include a carotid artery ultrasound along with blood pressure and body mass index checks. You must meet certain criteria to receive a vascular screening.
SCREENING CRITERIA
- 50 years old or older
- Have not received a vascular screening in the past 1 to 2 years
- Must have at least three of the following risk factors: Overweight, Diabetes, History of Smoking, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Family History of Heart Attack or Stroke
The event is open to adults over 50 who have not had a screening in the past two years. The screening is free, but participants should reserve a spot. CLICK HERE to reserve your spot online.
