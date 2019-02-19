FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather moving in overnight Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a day under the clouds with passing sprinkles, but most people did not see any accumulations, at least not yet.
Rains will be rolling in overnight and by Wednesday morning, you can expect a broad coverage of showers and thunderstorms for the WAFB area. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) still has most of the WAFB region under a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday morning with that threat extending from roughly 3 to 11 a.m. The primary concern will be damaging winds from isolated severe thunderstorms. While tornado and large hail threats are very low for Wednesday morning, they are not zero.
Be ready for a messy morning commute with showers and thunderstorms. The bit of good news Wednesday is rain chances will be tapering off a bit into the afternoon and the thunderstorm threat will be ending around midday for most of us. Wednesday still looks to be an “upside down“ temperature day with upper 60s to low 70s for many neighborhoods during the predawn hours, then falling throughout the day. Plan for temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.
Unfortunately, the First Alert Forecast keeps rain likely in the weather picture for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday too. High temperatures for all three days will be in the 70s, potentially approaching 80° by Saturday. The Krewe of Artemis Friday evening and an array of parades Saturday will need to keep an eye on the weather, although we did not expect any day to be an all-day washout. That said, the pattern looks to produce widespread rain totals of 1” to 3” between now and Saturday night.
The extended outlook does include a brief respite Sunday, with a dry afternoon and highs reaching 70°. But the Sunday dry out will be short-lived, with scattered to likely rains returning just about all of next week (Feb. 25 through Mar. 1).
