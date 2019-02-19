FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy week ahead; marginal risk of severe weather Tues. into Wed.

Rains will start to roll into the area Monday night and we can expect isolated to scattered rains for the Tuesday morning commute. Factor in a breezy morning with daybreak temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s around the capital region, making for a “not so nice” start to the day. We stay under the clouds Tuesday and set rain chances during the daylight hours at around 30 to 40 percent. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon, but continue to climb into the evening, getting up to around 70° near midnight.