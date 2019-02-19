FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy week ahead; marginal risk of severe weather Tues. into Wed.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Although we were under the clouds most of the day, most WAFB neighborhoods stayed dry. It’s also noticeably cooler across the area compared to recent days, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rains will start to roll into the area Monday night and we can expect isolated to scattered rains for the Tuesday morning commute. Factor in a breezy morning with daybreak temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s around the capital region, making for a “not so nice” start to the day. We stay under the clouds Tuesday and set rain chances during the daylight hours at around 30 to 40 percent. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon, but continue to climb into the evening, getting up to around 70° near midnight.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a large portion of the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe storms, with the primary focus of the threat running from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The main threat currently appears to be damaging winds associated with stronger thunderstorms, but one or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Wednesday morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s for many of us. In fact, Wednesday could be one of those “upside down temperature days” with the warmest readings in the morning and the coolest temperatures of the day in the evening.
Highs Thursday and Friday are expected to run in the 70s with rain likely for both days, and unfortunately, our latest extended outlook calls for rain likely Saturday with scattered rains Sunday. At this point, don’t change any parade plans you may have, but keep your eyes on the WAFB Storm Team and your WAFB Weather App.
Indeed, the Storm Team doesn’t see a run of rain-free weather anytime soon, with scattered rains in the forecast for most of the following work week (Feb. 25 through 28).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.