EBR School Board to discuss attendance zones, reassigning students

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A special workshop will be held Tuesday to discuss attendance zone changes in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
The meeting will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the school board’s office on South Foster Drive.
In the proposed changes, Broadmoor Middle School would be closed and attendance zones would be adjusted to reassign students to Brookstown, Capitol, Park Forest, and Southeast Middle Schools.
Broadmoor Middle would be renovated and ready to reopen by the fall of 2021.
According to the plan, Broadmoor Middle School currently has 377 students, which is only about 41 percent of the school’s capacity. The majority of those students would be transferred to Brookstown Capitol Middle Schools. It also proposes almost 100 students be transferred out of Capitol Middle School.
There are also plans to close North Banks Middle School for similarly low enrollment; only 136 students enrolled, or about 36 percent of the facility’s capacity.
To view the entire proposal, click here.
There are also plans to reassign over 100 students from LaSalle Elementary, and over 440 students from Broadmoor, McKinley, and Tara High Schools combined.
If approved, the changes would take effect in August at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
Scottie Hunter will have more on this meeting on 9News this evening.
