Driver charged with 3rd DWI in fatal head-on crash in Ascension Parish
By Mykal Vincent | February 19, 2019 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:56 AM

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One man has been arrested in relation to a fatal head-on crash on Hwy. 42 west of Hwy. 431 in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and took the life of Daniel Cox, 30, of Prairieville.

Investigators believe Greg Rivere, 28, of Gonzales, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 42 in a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Cox was driving westbound on Hwy. 42 in a 2014 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, police say Rivere crossed the center line and struck Cox head-on.

Cox died as a result from his injuries, despite being properly restrained, investigators say. Rivere and a passenger were transferred to a local hospital for treatment of minor-to-moderate injuries.

Rivere is suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash, and a toxicology samples was taken to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Greg Rivere (Source: APSO)
After being cleared from the hospital, Rivere was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, third-offense DWI, among others.

