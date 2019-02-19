Driver charged with 3rd DWI in fatal head-on crash in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One man has been arrested in relation to a fatal head-on crash on Hwy. 42 west of Hwy. 431 in Ascension Parish.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and took the life of Daniel Cox, 30, of Prairieville.
Investigators believe Greg Rivere, 28, of Gonzales, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 42 in a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Cox was driving westbound on Hwy. 42 in a 2014 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, police say Rivere crossed the center line and struck Cox head-on.
Cox died as a result from his injuries, despite being properly restrained, investigators say. Rivere and a passenger were transferred to a local hospital for treatment of minor-to-moderate injuries.
Rivere is suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash, and a toxicology samples was taken to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
After being cleared from the hospital, Rivere was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, third-offense DWI, among others.
