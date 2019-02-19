Cancer survivor makes donation for new art installation at Woman’s Hospital

"In Flight," art installation at Woman's Hospital
By Allison Childers | February 18, 2019 at 7:52 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 7:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital unveiled a new art installation in the main lobby of the hospital made possible thanks to a generous donation from a local cancer survivor.

The installation, called “In Flight,” was created and installed by local artist, Brad Bourgoyne, and includes dozens of large cranes that soar above patrons as they visit the hospital.

The Fife family made the donation in honor of Rose Marie (seated center)
The installation is the result of a donation made by the Fife family, who have been lifelong supporters of the hospitals.

Rose Marie Fife, a breast cancer survivor herself, is an avid volunteer at the hospital, serving as a NICU Cuddler, member of the Woman’s Auxiliary and Foundation Board, along with having served as the BUST Breast Cancer Committee Chair for the past two years.

(L to R) Brad Bourgoyne, the artist, Rose Marie and Johnny Fife, honoree and donors, Teri Fontenot, President & CEO Woman's Hospital
